Screen Queensland unveils Reconciliation Action Plan, 10-year Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Screen Strategy

Screen Queensland has launched its first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) alongside a new 10-year Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Screen Strategy.

‘Beyond the Screen 2024–34’ outlines three strategic priorities – Foundation (2024-26), Grow (2026 -30), and Elevate (2030 – 34).

Key actions for the next two years include the creation of a First Nations-led screen advisory committee to provide guidance and cultural insights; revising funding guidelines and opportunities to better meet the needs of First Nations talent; publishing and sharing resources on best practices for First Nations engagement; creating development pathways, structures, partnerships and collaborative opportunities for First Nations practitioners at every level; and launching an online database of First Nations creatives and crew.

It follows 12 months of industry and community consultation by Screen Queensland, with First Nations consultant Cameron Costello commencing the process and the head of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander unit, Danielle Ah Boo, completing the strategy.

Screen Queensland board member Aaron Fa’aoso.

The strategy’s release coincides with the launch of the Reflect RAP and the formation of a working group comprising people and culture adviser Alexandra Armstrong, marketing and communications manager Carrie Barber, graduate legal counsel Mitchel Brady, head of games Jed Dawson, Cairns studio manager Riannon Del Favero, content director Phil Enchelmaier, and location services manager Brendan O’Sullivan.

According to the document, the primary focus of the group will be “to facilitate a thorough examination of Screen Queensland’s current policies, practices, and organisational culture”, a process that would “identify areas where improvements and adjustments are needed to align with the principles of reconciliation”.

Speaking at yesterday’s launch event in Brisbane, Ah Boo said ‘Beyond the Screen 2024–34’ and the agency Reflect RAP was the start of a new momentum, not just a moment in time.

“Together, Beyond the Screen and our Reflect RAP are more than documents, they represent our commitment and our blueprint for a new beginning,” she said.

“Today is where Screen Queensland invites the sector to step into this vision with us, one where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices don’t just join in—they lead, innovate, and inspire.

“We welcome and encourage the industry to join us in ensuring that First Nations screen practitioners and games developers aren’t just represented, but that they are elevated.”

Danielle Ah Boo, Luke Mallie and Jayden Swaine

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the development of the agency’s first RAP and the creation of ‘Beyond the Screen’ had been pivotal in her time with the organisation.

“Today we are putting words into action and setting a benchmark for the sector as to how we can better support and celebrate First Nations voices in film, television, online content, and digital games,” she said.

“Queensland is unique in that our state is home to two proud, enduring, and distinct cultures, and our agency’s role over the coming decade is to work with the wider sector to open doors, create pathways, and amplify First Nations talent across all areas of the industry.

“Doing so not only creates more opportunity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander practitioners, it enables us all to build a stronger, more resilient and representative screen industry for Queensland.”

For more information about Screen Queensland’s RAP and ‘Beyond the Screen’ here.