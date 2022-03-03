Northern Territory creatives will soon have the opportunity to undertake classes from the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) as part of a collaboration between the training institution, Screen Territory and Arts NT.

Commencing early April, NIDA will present a series of face-to-face courses in specific areas designed to fill skills shortages and build the talent pool of Territory creatives and production professionals including screen practitioners, theatre and live events staff, performing arts, publicity and promotion.

There will be 11 focused training workshops subsidised by both Screen Territory and Arts NT, comprising: Producing for Stage and Screen, Writing for the Screen, Acting Technique, Acting Technique for Screen, Directing Actors for Screen, Make-up for Screen, Costume Design Essentials, Props Making, The Confident Voice, Screen Acting on Location, Audition Preparation and Screen Tests.

A number of one-day courses for Territory high school students will also be run in conjunction with the workshop program, focused on providing NT youth with a taste-test for future study or career progression in the screen and arts industries.

Screen Territory director Jennie Hughes said the initiative would build pathways and provide opportunities for cross-collaboration across the Territory’s screen and arts sectors, following a recent purple patch that has included Bunya Productions’ True Colours and Brindle Films’ adventure drama MaveriX.

“Production has increased significantly in the Territory, particularly with premium scripted content, and this has highlighted the need to build capacity and broaden the skills base to create more employment opportunities for Territorians to work in the screen sector,” she said.

“This initiative forms part of our commitment to Ausfilm’s National Workforce Capacity Working Group of which Screen Territory and NIDA are both members.”

Arts NT assisting director Georgia Thomas said Arts NT also welcomed the opportunity to partner with Screen Territory to provide the initiative for Northern Territory creative industries practitioners.

“This initiative strongly supports the goals of the Northern Territory’s Creative Industries Strategy, in particular the creation of new pathways for business, employment, and career development,” she said.

“The program’s targeted training and skills development opportunities will undoubtedly deliver great outcomes and benefits for participants and the sector.”

Some of the Northern Territory’s creative exports have already voiced their approval for the program.

Actor and NIDA graduate Rob Collins, star of Mystery Road, Firebite, and Total Control, said he was excited for his fellow Territorians to access the “world-class facilities and training” of his former school.

“The Northern Territory is rich with storytellers and talented creatives who, with access to this kind of in-person training, will have greater networks and opportunities to realise their potential,” he said.

“I look forward to working with them in the future.”