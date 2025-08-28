Screen Territory announce NT on Screen program with red carpet screenings of ‘Top End Bub’, ‘Kangaroo’

Red carpet events for two Northern Territory-filmed productions will precede next month’s annual NT Screen Summit as part of Screen Territory’s NT on Screen program.

A Darwin preview of Kate Woods’ Studiocanal feature Kangaroo will be held September 17 at Event Cinemas Palmerston, featuring The Kangaroo Sanctuary’s Chris ‘Brolga’ Barns, producer/actor Trisha Morton-Thomas, Ernie Dingo, and young star Lily Whiteley, along with cinematographer Kieran Fowler, VFX supervisor Jonathan Hairman, producer Rachel Clements, and Studiocanal ANZ’s CEO Elizabeth Trotman and head of sales Greg Denning.

On September 19, there will be an exclusive screening of Prime Video series Top End Bub at Darwin’s Deckchair Cinema with star Miranda Tapsell, writer Joshua Tyler, directors Shari Sebbens and Christiaan Van Vuuren, producers Rosemary Blight, Libby Collins, and Ben Grant, and Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios head of Australian Originals Sarah Christie.

Tapsell, Sebbens, Van Vuuren, Christie, and Trotman will also attend this year’s NT Screen Summit, which take place across Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21 at the Charles Darwin University Waterfront.

The free industry symposium will bring together more than 50 delegates, including Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan, Beyond Productions CEO Mikael Borglund, Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks, and Foxtel head of unscripted originals Howard Myers-Rifai.

Among the other creatives confirmed for the event are Deadloch writers/producers Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, and actor Kate Box; Journey Home, David Gulpilil director/writers Maggie Miles and Morton-Thomas, and producers Rachel Clements, Jida Gulpilil, and Lloyd Garrawurra; screenwriter and producer Greg Haddrick; producer and creator Ben Davies; and director Dylan River.

There will also be representatives from Madman Entertainment, Netflix, Ludo, Goalpost Pictures, Good Thing Productions, Ronde Media, Brindle Films, Savage Films, Tamarind Tree Productions, Since 1788, Trackdown, and the Screen Producers’ Association.

On the games front, the summit will host Game Consulting Founder Jon Cartwright, Hipster Whale’s Amelia Laughlan, Intarsia Interactive’s Cherie Davidson, and Salty Games’ Nathan Groves.

As part of the NT on Screen workshop program, designed to foster professional development of the incredible talent existing in the Northern Territory, there will be a directing masterclass from Kriv Stenders (September 22-24), an audience development masterclass’ from Aunty Donna production company Haven’t You Done Well Productions (September 19) and Screen Career sessions ‘The Freelancer Life’ and ‘You Can Get In: How to Job Hunt for the Screen Industry’, both of which will be held September 18.

Screen Territory director Jennie Hughes said the NT on Screen program was about bringing Territorians together to celebrate the stories and talent shaping the NT’s “growing reputation as a powerhouse of high-quality screen production”, following a 468 per cent surge in direct NT spend from screen production over the last seven years.

“The Northern Territory is fast becoming recognised as a place where world-class stories are made, and our special red carpet screenings are an opportunity for Territorians to see that first-hand,” she said.

“From a feature film produced with Alice Springs’ culture at its heart, to a globally released television series led by a proud Territorian, these projects highlight the depth of skill and creativity that exists in our community.”

Click here for more information about this year’s NT Screen Summit. Tickets for the Kangaroo and Top End Bub screenings are available from the Darwin International Film Festival website.