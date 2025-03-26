Screen Well establishes learning platform, launches new course

Social enterprise Screen Well has announced a new learning platform and self-paced course to offer more industry-specific training on improving the sector’s mental health and wellbeing outcomes.

Supported by the Gold Coast Film Commission, Psychosocial Safety for the Screen Industry is a 40-60-minute course for business owners and producers, as well as anyone who manages and supervises people in a screen workplace, to better understand their responsibilities under state and federal legislation that require workplaces across the country to address psychosocial hazards and risks.

It comes after the results of a Griffith University study revealed a pervasive mental health crisis in the Australian screen industry, with one in four professionals planning to leave the industry within six months, and 36 per cent of the more than 1300 respondents having seriously contemplated departure in the recent past.

Screen Well aims to utilise the learning platform’s infrastructure to build scalable capability in addressing the sector’s growing needs.

“Legislation can be difficult to make sense of, so we’ve created this course to be practical specifically from a screen industry perspective,” managing partner Jonathan Dutton said.

“We’ve also highlighted some of the most common hazards and risks we know exist in all screen workplaces, so businesses and those who manage people can really tune into how to mitigate the risk of harm,”

Psychosocial Safety for the Screen Industry will be launched at an online event at 12.30pm AEDT on March 27, with free access to the course available to all attendees.

If you would like to attend the launch, you can register here.