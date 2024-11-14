Screenwest and NITV unveil new WA First Nations-focused show

Screenwest and National Indigenous Television (NITV) have announced that production will commence on a ten-part series, Big Backyard Quiz following the success of its pilot episode in July.

The comedic-quiz series pits two teams against each other where they answer questions on people, land, food, music and sport from First Nations perspectives.

The series will begin production in Perth early next year, and air on NITV later in the year.

NITV is offering a select number of guaranteed roles for Western Australian First Nations crew members.

Tanya Denning-Orman, SBS director of Indigenous content said that they are thrilled to showcase Western Australians to a national audience.

“After a successful one-off debut on NITV earlier this year, TV’s boldest and Blak-est comedy entertainment show is back for a whole series of sizzling episodes,” she said.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Screenwest for a jam-packed season of Big Backyard Quiz, exploring our country and cultures through a Blak lens.”

Rikki Lea Bestall, Screenwest CEO added that screen practitioners from across Western Australia have an opportunity to experience working on the quiz show.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to support WA First Nations screen talent in building their careers in their home state.”