Screenwest extends West Coast Visions funding to documentaries

Screenwest has expanded its West Coast Visions program to include documentaries, offering $500,000 for one debut feature documentary project.

Launching in July with the support of Lotterywest, West Coast Visions – Documentary specifically targets WA filmmaking teams, led by a first-time director.

Applicants must present a well-developed and marketable feature documentary concept, a budget-conscious methodology, and a team capable of managing the project’s creative and logistical demands. A project development round for feature documentaries will also open in July.

Screenwest chief executive officer Rikki Lea Bestall said West Coast Visions – Documentary was designed to uncover, inspire, and develop talented WA filmmaking teams.

“We are excited to extend West Coast Visions to a documentary format – a move that will help showcase the magnitude of talent we have in WA and provide documentary filmmakers extra support to take their storytelling to new heights,” she said.

“This grant funding will enable documentary filmmakers to take the next step in their careers.”

It comes more than 15 years after the launch of West Coast Visions, Screenwest’s scripted feature film program, which has supported 12 WA-produced feature films, including Jub Clerc’s Sweet As, Zak Hilditch’s These Final Hours, Renee Webster’s How To Please A Woman, and David Vincent Smith’s He Ain’t Heavy.

Last year, Screenwest increased its contribution by $250,000, taking this year’s funding to $1.5 million.

Bestall said that, like scripted feature film, the feature documentary format has long served as a career springboard.

“Documentary filmmakers leverage their first feature credits to gain industry recognition, secure broadcaster trust, and sustain long-term careers,” she said.

“West Coast Visions – Documentary will provide WA documentary filmmakers with a comparable pathway and help them secure their first major feature credit, break through career roadblocks and elevate the sector on a national and global stage.”

For eligibility guidelines and more information, visit the Special Initiatives page on the Screenwest website. The fund will close early 2026.