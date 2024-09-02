Screenwest launches $450,000 First Nations VR Truth-Telling Documentary Initiative

Screenwest has launched a First Nations VR Truth-Telling Documentary Initiative which will uncover distinctive WA First Nations voices, support their career progression, and enable practitioners to explore new storytelling mediums and markets.

The screen agency will select up to three VR documentary concepts for production with each team set to receive up to $150,000 in production funding. The initial assessment will take place over three stages, starting with a one-day workshop open to all WA First Nations creatives, which will be followed by a dedicated period of concept development.

“The Kimberley is home to some of our State’s most prolific First Nations filmmakers and it’s my pleasure to launch this brand-new opportunity in Broome,” said Minister for Culture and the Arts, David Templeman MLA. “By supporting local creative industries, we’re helping to tell unique stories, building richer communities and diversifying our economy.”

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said the virtual reality storytelling medium allows the filmmaker to place the audience directly into their story.

“We’re excited to see our local First Nations filmmakers use the initiative to convey untold truths about the experiences, past and present.”

The First Nations VR Truth-Telling Documentary Initiative’s guidelines and online workshop details will be made available on the Screenwest website.