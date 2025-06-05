Screenwest seeks historical properties for film locations

Screenwest has put a call out for “grand old mansions”, “charming country pubs” and “unique outback sites” in Western Australia that could be used as film locations.

Currently, Screenwest’s Western Australian Locations Gallery has 1,900 listings, including 150 historical buildings and sites, registered as possible film locations.

With production – particularly TV drama – on the rise in the state, and Perth Film Studios open in Malaga due to open next year, the agency hopes to add to the gallery to be able to assist producers and location scouts.

Anyone can nominate a location for the gallery. The Screenwest production attraction team then reviews all listings to make sure they meet requirements.

BBC Studios Production Australia and Paramount Australia wrapped Ghosts Australia last week, shot on-location at Woodbridge House, near Midland, and in-studio in East Perth.

York, in the state’s wheatbelt, was used in the production of the family-friendly adaptation of Craig Silvey’s book Runt with the town’s grand heritage architecture and distinctive character at the York Town Hall, the Castle Hotel and Balladong Farm, as well as nearby Buckland Estate, while The Twelve Season 2, filmed at Faversham House and the Castle Hotel in the town.

Mystery Road: Origin filmed on-location at the Federal Hotel in Boulder and 1970s tent-boxing film Kid Snow used Kalgoorlie’s famous two-up shed, as well as the 96-year-old Centenary Pavillion at Claremont Showgrounds.

The 1912-built Augusta Hotel featured prominently in Scrublands: Silver, the adaptation of Chris Hammer’s best-selling book Silver, including its stunning views of the Blackwood River. Historic Wellstead Farm, Museum and Café in Bremer Bay was a key location for Blueback.

Invisible Boys, which was inspired by Holden Sheppard’s debut novel, used the Dongara Denison Drive-In – one of the few remaining drive-ins in Western Australia – as a location in the series, while the Old Wool Shed in Derby featured in Population 11, which was filmed entirely in the Kimberley region.

“Western Australia is home to some incredible historic locations, striking landscapes and unique attractions that are sought-after by film production teams looking to bring their creative pursuits to life,” said Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall.

“We are experiencing a significant uplift in screen production in Western Australia, most notably in television and streaming platforms – and we expect that will only increase when the Perth Film Studios open in Malaga early next year, paving the way for more locations to be added to our database.

“Many of Western Australia’s oldest buildings and sites have rich history and character that makes them workable and often impressive locations for film and television.

“We are always looking for great locations to help sell Western Australia as a filming destination. Having a comprehensive locations gallery will help us to attract large scale projects to deliver social, cultural and economic outcomes to the state.

“York has been especially successful as a regional location for its array of impressive heritage buildings including the landmark York Town Hall and Balladong Farm, as well as beautiful Buckland Estate nearby. Its close proximity to Perth is an extra drawcard.”