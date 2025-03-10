Screenwest selects Brooke Collard and Shari Hutchison selected for Producer Talent Accelerator

Two more Western Australian practitioners will receive $100,000 to further their professional development and creative projects, with Brooke Collard and Shari Hutchison chosen for Screenwest’s Producer Talent Accelerator.

Collard is a Ballardong/Whadjuk Noongar woman passionate about creating opportunities for authentic representation for those who have been marginalised in media, such as stories of First Nations people and LGBTQIA+.

In 2023, she won the AACTA Pitch: Regional Landscapes initiative alongside writer Gary Hamaguchi, one of two recepients for this year’s Bill Warnock Talent Accelerator.

Hutchison is a proud Nyikina woman from the Kimberley region of Western Australia whose production company Kirri Media specialises in documentaries. Her collaboration with Kimberley Benjamin, (Re)imagining Our Futures, was one six projects to receive up to $70,000 of production funding as part of the First Facts: First Nations Factual Showcase initiative.

Across the next twelve months, Collard and Hutchison will each invest $80,000 towards their professional development, enabling them to attend key markets, network and work with a selection of Australian production companies and industry leaders. They will also invest $20,000 in project development.

The former said she would use the opportunity to follow stories that are often under-represented, and be “able to thrive from a regional town where we are so often isolated from the rest of the industry”.

“Last year I took a break from the industry, instead focusing inwards and called it my ‘incubation’ period, this time allowed me valuable insights in wanting to create more LGBTQIA+ stories and specifically support First Nations women into the film industry,” she said.

Hutchison said she too was eager to build on her skills and position herself as a well-rounded producer who was “ready to bring impactful long-form stories to audiences”.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a recipient of Screenwest’s Producer Talent Accelerator,” she said.

“I’ve been working in film for almost a decade with the goal of producing long-form content for broadcast. This is an incredible opportunity to develop my slate, expand my producing experience, and collaborate with some of the industry’s most talented practitioners.”

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said she looked forward to seeing the “incredible” projects the pair develop.

“We are thrilled to support Brooke and Shari through the Producer Talent Accelerator initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to investing in Western Australian screen talent,” she said.