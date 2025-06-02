Screenwest ups PDV rebate to a flat 20 per cent on all qualifying expenditure

Screenwest will streamline its post-production rebate from next month to offer 20 per cent on all qualifying expenditure, making it the most competitive state-based rebate in Australia.

Until now, WA’s PDV incentive offered 20 per cent on the first $500,000 of expenditure (up to $100,000) and a further 10 per cent rebate for all expenditure over $500,000.

Under the new rebate, the minimum spend remains the same: AUD$100,000. It is funded by the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, with the final amount to be determined on delivery. Unlike other states, and as per the previous rebate, funding remains discretionary; it is not automatic even if an applicant meets all criteria.

It can be used in addition to the 30 per cent Federal Government offset, which offers a tax rebate of 30 per cent calculated on qualifying post, digital and visual effects (PDV) production expenditure for productions of at least $500,000.

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said the new incentive was “squarely aimed” at encouraging more post-production projects to Western Australia to do business with the state’s practitioners.

“Western Australia has a steady pipeline of scripted and documentary productions, which are being filmed on location and in studios across our state – and that is only going to increase next year when the Perth Film Studios open in Malaga,” she said.

“But many of these projects take the next phase of their production elsewhere. We want to make sure our state is being considered as a good place to do business for all facets of screen production.



“We expect the change will significantly increase levels of post-production and visual effects work in Western Australia, and will help market and promote the state as a film destination both nationally and internationally.”

The PDV announcement comes as WA Premier Roger Cook announced in April that construction on Perth Film Studios was now 60 per cent complete.

The $233.5 million production facility has two 20,000 sq ft sound stages, two 25,000 sq ft sound stages, two large workshops, a five-acre backlot plus multi-use area, and stage annexes containing spaces for costume, make-up, offices, editing, storage, and green rooms.

Set to open early next year, the site will receive further investment of $57 million from the state government to support initial operations and facilities management over the first 10 years, underpinned by an operations agreement with Perth-based company Home Fire.

“Our investment in the Perth Film Studios is another example of how we’re working to achieve that goal by diversifying our economy for the future and making more things here,” Cook said.

“Perth Film Studios will establish Western Australia as a major creative centre for international and national film, television, and digital media production.”

Find the new guidelines for the PDV incentive here.



.