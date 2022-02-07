Screenwest has appointed producers Martha Coleman and Chris Veerhuis as head of creative: content and industry development and head of production, respectively.

Coleman brings more than 30 years’ film and TV experience to the role, having previously worked as a producer, executive producer, and creative executive.

She spent eight years in London as a senior creative at Icon and then Material Entertainment, before becoming head of development at Screen Australia, a position she held for five years between 2009 and 2013.

Coleman has since worked as a producer/partner with Sydney-based Revlover where she produced the ABC program Diary of an Uber Driver and established partnerships with creative and market partners in Australia, the UK and the US.

In her new role at Screenwest, she will oversee project, practitioner, and industry development, including digital, Indigenous, and diversity and inclusion funding programs and policy.

“It’s so great to be home in WA and I feel very fortunate that my timing coincides with such an exciting and dynamic time of growth for Screenwest and the WA screen industry,” Coleman said.

“It will be a pleasure to work with Rikki and our team to help achieve such a bold and far-reaching strategic plan and to do all I can to help our local creatives and businesses achieve their ambitions.”

Veerhuis also brings extensive production knowledge to the agency as the founder of Veerhuis Pictures.

His producing credits include feature films Breath and Red Dog: True Blue, as well as feature documentary, Facing Monsters, which made its world premiere at CinefestOZ 2021 and was an official selection at Slamdance 2022.

He has also worked in location management on Nine Perfect Strangers, Upright, Paper Planes, Jasper Jones, and The Heights.

In 2018, Veerhuis Pictures partnered with Warner Bros. and The Black List to launch the Australian Script Writing Opportunity, designed to discover the next generation of Australian screenwriters.

As head of production, Veerhuis will oversee the design, development, and implementation of production funding and production attraction, including Business Development programs and policy.

He said it was an honour to be joining the Screenwest team at a time of “such opportunity” for the WA screen sector.

“As a WA local, I want to see the industry grow holistically and look forward to working with all members of the sector to achieve long-term, sustainable outcomes,” he said.

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said the knowledge, experience, and expertise of Coleman and Veerhuis would be invaluable.

“We’re delighted to have Martha and Chris join our team during such a significant time of growth and change in the WA screen industry,” she said.

Veerhuis has stepped away from his other roles in the local industry, including the Industry Advisory Group Committee (IAGC). Celia Tait has now been appointed acting chair.