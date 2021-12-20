Screenworks and Netflix have named the four trainees who will be employed from February as part of the Regional Crew Development Program.

Amos Voltz from Lismore, Eden Cansdell from the Clarence Valley, Ky Crethar from Richmond Valley, and Tamsyn Turner from Ballina Shire will spend next year developing their knowledge of the industry via a mix of paid on-the-job placements and on-campus training at TAFE NSW Lismore for a Cert III in Screen & Media.

The program, which is being delivered with the support of the NSW Government and TAFE NSW, is starting as a pilot project in Northern NSW with the aim of expanding into other regions across Australia.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said that there had been an overwhelming response across the region to the initiative.

“It was great to see so many talented applicants keen to take their first steps into the industry; the future is very bright,” he said.

“We were expecting that there would be a good level of interest in these traineeships but were thrilled to receive 130 applications from across the region, with the bulk of the applications coming from the Byron Shire (26 per cent) and Lismore (23 per cent).

“Nearly half of the applications – including our selected trainees – were from individuals from communities which are under-represented in our industry such as First Nations peoples, culturally and linguistically diverse people, people that identify as LGBTQIA+, financially disadvantaged, and persons living with disability.

Voltz said he was excited to be able to “push start” his career in the film industry.

“I want to build a world where people who struggle with life can escape to, a world everyone can feel a part of,” he said.

“This opportunity is the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Cansdell was similarly appreciative of the program for creating new pathways into the Australian film industry.

“Given the limited accessibility in regional areas to get into the film industry, I jumped at the rare opportunity for a traineeship that offers me skills training, insight and the experience I need to get me started in my dream career,” she said.

For Crethar, a “typical country-bred boy”, the traineeship meant “the world”.

“Through this traineeship Screenworks has provided me with a solid direction to pursue my filmmaking journey and given me a rare opportunity to garner the experience I will need to flourish and succeed in the industry.”

Turner, who lives in Lennox Head, also couldn’t wait to get started.

“This program will provide me with the training and experience I really need to succeed in this industry,” she said.

“Film is my passion, and this is the perfect opportunity for me.

Netflix director Nick O’Donnell congratulated the trainees while noting the “fantastic introduction to the industry” they’ll experience as part of the program.

“At Netflix, we’re committed to creating an environment where people from different backgrounds and cultural experiences feel accepted, reflected, and respected in all that we do,” he said.

“We’re privileged that Netflix can play a part in the beginning of what we hope will be long and fulfilling careers in the screen sector.”

Screenworks is now looking for screen industry professionals across all disciplines who are interested in taking on a trainee for work placements in 2022.

All trainees will be paid by Screenworks for a 40-hour week during their work placements. Placements can be based in Northern NSW or beyond.

Productions and professionals interested in taking a trainee should reach out to Screenworks and register their interest at trainees@screenworks.com.au. More information about the Regional Crew Development Program can be found here.

