Screenworks, AWG unveil Seeding Storytellers participants

Screenworks and the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) have unveiled the inaugural cohort of emerging First Nations screenwriters for the Seeding Storytellers initiative.

Annidette Puni (NSW), Angelina Hurley (QLD), Aria Kitchener (NSW), Barbara Hostalek (WA), Colleen Raven Strangways (SA), Haylee Rivers (WA), Jeremy Ambrum (ACT), Josh Yasserie (NSW), Jorell Hammond (NSW), Kalina Lauer (VIC), Kiara Milera (SA), Maya Johnson (VIC), Pearl Berry (SA), Ruby-Jean Hindley (WA), Shené Clemments (QLD), Tamara Whyte (QLD) and Waverley Stanley Jr. (QLD) will attend three day-long online workshops next month on note-taking and script coordination,

Following the workshops, delivered by working writers Catherine Kelleher and Terence McCarthy, the group will be showcased to the screen industry via the AWG Pathways website and will receive a free subscription to screenwriting software, Final Draft.

Born out of the AWG Pathways First Break program, Seeding Storytellers was one of six projects to receive funding as part of last year’s Screenrights Cultural Fund, with Screenworks opening applications in November.

Program manager Sara Khan looked forward to seeing the development of the participants’ creative journeys, both individually and in collaboration.

“I’m so proud of this cohort of Seeding Storytellers,” she said..

“They represent the diversity of our communities across place, age, and gender. This group really demonstrates the core of Seeding Storytellers, which is to embed this industry with the layered and invaluable lens of First Nations People.”

Sara Khan

Australian Writers’ Guild professional development director Susie Hamilton said the program would provide trained First Nations note-takers and script coordinators with access to the Australian screen industry.

“The program will set participants up for success by offering comprehensive training, the right tools in Final Draft software, and the necessary support and promotion through the First Break portal on the Pathways website,” she said.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Final Draft, the industry standard software for professional screenwriters around the world, to provide each of our participants with a Final Draft licence.”

Of the participants, Johnson said the program was a welcome one.

“It’s such an important opportunity for First Nations screenwriters and coordinators to get our foot in the door and start carving out space in writers’ rooms where our voices haven’t always been seen or recognised,” she said.

Clemments agreed, describing the initiative as an “incredible opportunity to connect with like-minded First Nations creatives”.

“I’m excited to have access to experienced mentors who will help me lean into my passion for storytelling,” she said.