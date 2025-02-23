Screenworks brings Regional Crew Pathways to the Northern Territory

After expanding to Tasmania and North and Far North Queensland, Screenworks is taking its Regional Crew Pathways Program to the Northern Territory.

Delivered in partnership with Netflix, Screen Territory, and the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS), the entry-level initiative will train up to 20 early career screen and media practitioners into below-the-line roles and provide a paid placement in a crew role.

It comes more than three years after Regional Crew Pathways was launched as a pilot program in Northern NSW, before being extended to other areas.

The two-step training program includes an initial AFTRS ‘On Set On Boarding’ course followed by a paid placement in early entry crew roles for one selected participant over six months. This program provides training and screen industry career pathways for people and addresses identified below-the-line skill gaps while building screen production capacity in regional areas.

Eleven participants have been through the paid placements and secured ongoing work in crew roles, or gone on to further study.

Screenworks CEO Lisa O’Meara said they encouraged applications from people from diverse backgrounds who may not otherwise be able to access work opportunities.

“We have had such great employment results for the participants from previous years of this program,” she said.

“The industry connections that the trainees make through this program and the onset skills they develop has made a huge difference to their ability to secure further work.”

The Northern Territory has continued to welcome a steady stream of international and domestic production over the past 12 months, including Kate Woods’ family feature Kangaroo, the Prime Video Top End Wedding follow-up series Top End Bub, Dylan River Stan road adventure series Thou Shalt Not Steal, Prime Video’s Deadloch and Paramount’s NCIS Sydney.

Screen Territory director Jennie Hughes said her organisation was committed to “growing a strong, skilled local crew base”, and the Regional Crew Pathways Program is a key part of that vision.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Screenworks, Netflix, and AFTRS on this initiative,” she said.

“As production levels rise in the NT, this program ensures that emerging crew gain the experience and training they need to thrive in the screen industry and contribute to the success of local and international productions.

AFTRS head of industry and alumni Robbie Miles said programs like Regional Crew Pathway were essential in building a robust and inclusive screen industry for the future.

“AFTRS is proud to partner with Screenworks and Netflix on this initiative, which embodies our commitment to practical, industry-focused training and creating more career pathways into the screen industry,” he said.

Applications close 5pm on March for paid placements due to start in April. Find out more information here.