Screenworks has outlined a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) to coincide with NAIDOC Week, joining a network of more than 1,100 corporate, government, and not-for-profit organisations that have made a formal commitment to reconciliation.

Prepared across 18 months in consultation with local Elders and First Nations community representatives, in addition to Indigenous film and TV industry representatives, the Reflect RAP has received the endorsement of Reconciliation Australia, which has operated the program since 2006. Reflect is one of four types of RAP, with the others being Innovate, Stretch and Elevate.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch is leading the rollout of the plan, working towards objectives that include better understanding the needs of the community and building stronger relationships with First Nations peoples locally and across regional Australia; demonstrating an ongoing commitment to close the gap across the industry through a strong First Nations membership, narrative, and awareness; and ensuring Screenworks staff, board members, and stakeholders have an appropriate and ongoing cultural understanding and use appropriate language to create a safe space/working environment for First Nations people.

As part of the RAP, Screenworks will work through the steps of cultural training, establishing a local knowledge circle (RAP Knowledge Circle) and an Industry Reference Group, and identifying the key priorities.

In introducing the plan Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine said she looked forward to following Screenworks’ reconciliation journey for “many years to come”.

“This Reflect RAP enables Screenworks to deepen its understanding of its sphere of influence and the unique contribution it can make to lead progress across the five dimensions,” she said.

“Getting these first steps right will ensure the sustainability of future RAPs and reconciliation initiatives, and provide meaningful impact toward Australia’s reconciliation journey.”

The Reflect RAP incorporates the work of local artist Cherie Leon, whose painting Nyangbul people in Bundjalung nation was chosen for the front cover due to its story of people and country where Screenworks is based in Ballina.

“Nyangbul [Ballina] people are very connected to country in the dreamlike stories told by our ancestors and still spiritually connected also Nyangbul belongs to the people and the people belong to the land,” Leon said.

Click here to view the Screenworks Reflect RAP.