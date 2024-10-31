Screenworks, Netflix announce 2024 regional crew trainees

Screenworks and Netflix have named the four trainees who will commence their screen industry apprenticeships as part of Screenworks’ 2024 Regional Crew Pathways Program.

Archie Carter (Northern Rivers, NSW), Gina Weston (Tweed Shire, NSW), Shanna Niehsner (Tablelands, Queensland), and Heath Tokely (Cassowary Coast, QLD) were selected to complete placements on current productions with the support of Netflix, Screen NSW and Screen Queensland.

In congratulating the group, Netflix ANZ content director Que Minh Luu said the company was honoured to contribute to the start of what she expected to be “lengthy and rewarding careers in the screen industry”.

“Kudos to Archie, Gina, Shanna, and Heath,” she said.

“As the 2024 Regional Crew Development Program trainees, you’ll receive an excellent introduction to the industry through Screenworks. We’re honoured that Netflix can contribute to the start of what we anticipate will be lengthy and rewarding careers in the screen industry.”

Screenworks CEO Lisa O’Meara looked forward to seeing the trainees take the next steps.

“We greatly value that by supporting this program Netflix has prioritised enabling regional crew to develop skills, build careers, and be part of a solution to a national crew shortage,” she said.

“We have seen impressive ongoing employment of participants from past iterations of this program. We look forward to supporting four new regional practitioners as they embark on their below-the-line screen careers.”

Screenworks is looking for production companies and heads of departments from across Australia interested in taking on trainees for work placements in 2024/2025. Placements can be based anywhere along the east coast. All trainees will be paid by Screenworks during their placement terms.

Please contact Screenworks at trainees@screenworks.com.au to register your interest.