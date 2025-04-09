Screenworks unveils first ten speakers for Regional to Global Summit

Executives from SBS, ABC, Binge, and Foxtel will visit Lennox Head in June for Screenworks’ Regional to Global Summit.

Today, the regional screen organisation released an initial speaker lineup for this year’s event, which will take place June 18-20.

Confirmed to appear are SBS head of scripted Nakul Legha, SBS head of unscripted Joseph Maxwell, Binge scripted development executive Isabella Torv, Foxtel head of scripted originals Lana Greenhalgh, ABC scripted commissioning editor Brett Sleigh, producer Julie Eckersley, writer/director Jub Clerc, producer Cody Greenwood, actor/writer Adam Zwar, writer Lucas Taylor.

As part of the summit, which coincides with Screenworks’ 25th anniversary, speakers will engage in panel discussions and interactive workshops exploring a range of elements and issues within the Australian screen industry.

Attendees can also book meetings with the guest speakers through Regional to Global Connections, on which further information will be announced soon, or meet in more relaxed and friendly environments through the many networking events.

With this announcement, Early Bird tickets are now available at $250 for Screenworks members and $380 for non-Screenworks members. Prices will increase once the next guest speaker lineup is made live.

Find out more information on how to purchase tickets here.