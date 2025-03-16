‘Scrublands: Silver’ (Official Trailer)

Based on Chris Hammer’s novel Silver, Scrublands: Silver picks up a year after the events of the first with award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) returning to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, WA, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Bella Heathcote).

When he arrives to find his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect, Martin struggles with doubts, both about Mandy and his ability to recognise the truth. As he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy, Martin confronts secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past.

The new cast is rounded out by Luke Pegler, Caroline Brazier, Joel Jackson, Toby Truslove, Sarah Roberts, Hamish Michael, Radek Jonak, and Damian De Montemas.

WA director Ben Young helmed the episodes with Third Act Stories’ Martha Coleman producing with Easy Tiger’s Ian Collie and Rob Gibson, and Felicity Packard. Packard was again joined in the writers’ room by Fiona Kelly and Jock Serong.

Executive Producers are Michael Healy and Andy Ryan from the 9Network and Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown for Stan.

The series had major production investment from Screenwest, Lotterywest and the WA Regional Screen Fund. Developed with the assistance of Screenwest and Lotterywest. Sphere Abacus is handling international sales.

Scrublands: Silver premieres April 17 on Stan.