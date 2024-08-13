Season two of AppleTV+ series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ sets sights on Queensland

Legendary Entertainment has returned to Queensland to film what is being billed as the biggest TV series ever to be shot in the sunshine state.

Production has begun on the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which was secured via Screen Queensland through the Queensland Government’s Production Attraction Strategy with the expectation it will generate more than $115 million for the Queensland economy.

Picking up after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, the Apple TV+ series tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch.

The dramatic saga—spanning three generations—reveals buried secrets and how epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives. The cast includes Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Ren Watabe, Joe Tippett, Anna Sawai, and Kiersey Clemons.

The upcoming season is executive produced by Chris Black, along with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures. Matt Shakman, Andy Colville, and Jen Roskind also serve as executive producers. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural result of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

The announcement comes after Queensland previously hosted Legendary Entertainment productions Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Kong: Skull Island.

Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the state government was proud to welcome the “significant series” to the sunshine state.

“Season two of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will provide jobs for around 1,000 local cast and crew,” she said.

“It’s a big boost for small businesses who will help deliver the production—everything from accommodation, medical services and catering to security, transport and wardrobe supplies.

“As the largest television series to film in Queensland, this deal demonstrates the ability of our strategy to secure a pipeline of economy and job-boosting productions.”

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the agency was pleased to continue its relationship with Legendary Entertainment.

“Legendary’s ‘Monsterverse’ is a fan-favourite franchise that continues to thrill audiences around the world,” she said.

“Securing Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the fourth production to be made in Queensland by this acclaimed studio, is a testament to our winning combination of talented local screen practitioners, world-class facilities, diverse locations and competitive incentives.”