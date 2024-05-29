‘Second to None’ (Trailer)

DocPlay’s inaugural commission Second to None follows the elite Lidl-Trek women’s cycling team, which includes two-time Australian Olympian and three-time national champion Amanda Spratt, as they prepare for and race the thrilling Tour de France Femmes.

Made over two years, with observational footage, archives, and master interviews, the three-part documentary series follows the team as they train, race, fall, hope, and triumph in a world traditionally dominated by their male counterparts.

The Australian-French co-production is directed by Sonia Dauger and Renée Mao, and produced by Sweetshop & Green’s Gal Greenspan and Alice Burgin, alongside Yuzu Productions’ Fabrice Estève, and in collaboration with Eurosport.

United King provided principal production funding, in association with Screen Australia, which also assisted with development.

The series, which had production support from VicScreen, will be distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Madman Entertainment and broadcast on Eurosport throughout Europe and Asia.

Second to None will premiere June 17 on DocPlay.