See-Saw Films readies ‘Death in Her Hands’, starring Tilda Swinton

See-Saw Films will produce “anarchic whodunnit” Death In Her Hands, directed by The Green Knight‘s David Lowery and starring Tilda Swinton.

The feature film is based on the cult novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, and will see Swinton play Vesta Gul, a widow who comes across a chilling handwritten note when walking in the woods near her home. It reads: “Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn’t me. Here is her dead body.” Except there is no body. Unmoored by the death of her husband and armed only with a camera, her dog Charlie, and her vivid imagination, Vesta becomes obsessed with uncovering Magda’s identity and fate.

Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Jeanie Igoe will produce, alongside executive producers Simon Gillis and Ann Phillips.

Cross City Films, See-Saw’s in-house sales arm, are teaming up with WME Independent to secure financing at Cannes.

“I am a devoted fan of Ottessa Moshfegh, and the opportunity to translate Death In Her Hands to the big screen has been, in some ways, a subterfuge for getting to spend a great deal of time obsessing over her prose,” said Lowery .

“But now the ruse is up! The script begot by the novel will soon become a film, and I am suddenly aware more than ever that adapting this particular work represents a devious challenge (anyone who’s read the novel will understand why)! But I’m ready for it, and am emboldened to have such wonderful collaborators at my side: the whole team at See-Saw, Jeanie, and of course, the incredible Tilda Swinton, who I know will illuminate Ottessa’s story in ways I could only dream of.”

In a joint statement, Canning and Sherman said: “David Lowery is a master of crafting striking, atmospheric stories, and there’s no one better to bring Ottessa Moshfegh’s haunting and brilliant novel to the screen. We can’t wait for audiences to step into the world he creates and be swept away by Vesta’s story, played by the incomparable, magnetic, and endlessly compelling Tilda Swinton.”

