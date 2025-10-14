See-Saw Films to produce legal drama ‘The Great White’ for the ABC with Mia Wasikowska, Nash Edgerton directing

Filming will reportedly begin next year on The Great White, a new offbeat legal dramedy for the ABC, starring Hugo Weaving and directed by Mia Wasikowska and Nash Edgerton.

As per Variety, the six-part series is produced by See-Saw Films and will feature Weaving as “a brilliant but disgraced lawyer who’s forced to represent a dog on death row, setting him on an unexpected path toward redemption and self-discovery”.

The publication reports that the dramedy, co-written by Ange Betzien and Nick Coyle, was one of several new acquisitions unveiled by Mediawan Rights at this year’s MIPCOM.

It comes after the European independent audiovisual content studio, which will handle international distribution with the participation of Entourage Ventures, acquired a majority stake in See-Saw Films earlier this year.

Wasikowska is in the process of filming Helium Pictures’ historical crime drama The Killings: Parrish Station in Sydney, and is this year’s Australian Film Television and Radio School’s artist-in-residence.

She made her writing and directing debut with Long, Clear View, a segment of the AACTA-nominated The Turning anthology film, and followed with Afterbirth, a segment of Madly, an international anthology of short films featuring innovative love stories, which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival.

The actress and filmmaker has also previously collaborated with Edgerton on Mirrah Foulkes’ feature directing debut Judy and Punch, with the pair serving as actor and producer for the film, respectively.