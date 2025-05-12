See-Saw Films to produce Roger Ross Williams’ ‘Strange Arrivals’, starring Demi Moore and Colman Domingo

See-Saw Films is bringing together Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams and stars Demi Moore and Colman Domingo for Strange Arrivals, a new feature based on the true story of a landmark alien abduction case.

The film is inspired by the true story of Betty and Barney Hill, an interracial couple who, in 1961, became the first reported case of an alien abduction, as they journeyed back from their honeymoon in Niagara Falls.

Their experience catapulted them to fame and celebrity, but underneath that notoriety simmered the truth of what really happened that night, which would test even the most epic of romances.

The film is based on the podcast by the same name by Toby Ball, with a screenplay by Emmy-winner Jane Anderson.

“As a director, to be able to work with actors at the top of their craft, is a dream. Demi and Colman coming together for the first time to bring Jane Anderson’s beautiful script that illuminates the human condition to life, will be magic. I am also thrilled to work alongside the remarkable team at See-Saw,” said Williams.

“They have an amazing track record of making artist-driven stories, and we couldn’t be in better hands.”

Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Samantha Lang and Anne Carey produce, with executive producers Simon Gillis, Garth Davis, Roger Ross Williams, Thorsten Schumacher, Aaron Mahnke, Bob Pittman, Conal Byrne and Geoff Martz.

“Roger is a filmmaker with a remarkable ability to draw out layered, deeply authentic performances and tell stories that resonate long after the credits roll. His passion for exploring the depths of the human condition and his skill at navigating the blurred lines between truth, fear, and the unknown, make him the perfect director to bring Betty and Barney Hill’s gripping story to life,” said Sherman and Canning in a joint statement.

“With the powerhouse combination of Demi and Colman leading the cast, the film promises to be a captivating and unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Strange Arrivals was developed through See-Saw Films’ label I Am That, a joint venture with Garth Davis. Its projects are led by Lang, who works as a producer/executive producer for both the label and See-Saw Films.

Rocket Science and Cross City Films, See-Saw’s in-house sales arm, will launch sales for the film in Cannes this week. WME Independent, CAA Media Finance and Cross City Films are co-repping the US rights.