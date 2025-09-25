Sam Pantos and Jon Kuyper.

Servo capitalises on Australia’s rise as a global production destination

As both a veteran freelance line producer and a former senior vice president of production for Warner Bros. Australia, Jon Kuyper knows all too well the administrative, legal and financial rigmarole in setting up a footloose shoot.

Two years ago, he co-founded production services company Servo out of a “selfish desire” to avoid “reinventing the wheel on every movie or series” – so he and filmmakers could focus on the most important thing: making the film.

Servo was launched as a team effort with Dean Hood, ...