Servo capitalises on Australia’s rise as a global production destination

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

As both a veteran freelance line producer and a former senior vice president of production for Warner Bros. Australia, Jon Kuyper knows all too well the administrative, legal and financial rigmarole in setting up a footloose shoot.

Two years ago, he co-founded production services company Servo out of a “selfish desire” to avoid “reinventing the wheel on every movie or series” – so he and filmmakers could focus on the most important thing: making the film.

Servo was launched as a team effort with Dean Hood, ...