The Seven Network has commissioned a local version of new reality concept Million Dollar Island, to be produced by Eureka Productions.

Set to debut on Channel 7 and 7plus in 2023, the social experiment will consist of 100 people trying to stay on a remote desert island, vying for a chance to win $1 million.

However, surviving the harsh conditions with limited means isn’t the only challenge.

Each contestant starts the adventure with a bracelet worth $10,000. While they are on the island, contestants can gain and lose bracelets by competing in various games.

The format was co-developed by John de Mol, whose previous work includes Big Brother and The Voice, together with Wim van Dam and Jourik van der Vorst. It launched in the Netherlands in early March, produced by De Mol’s Talpa, and has since been rolled out globally, with Studio Lambert in the midst of producing US and UK editions.

The program has also been sold to the Middle East.

Eureka Productions co-CEO, Paul Franklin, described Million Dollar Island as “event television at its best”.

“Playing out in a stunningly exotic setting, this will be an unmissable series packed with intrigue, secret alliances, and incredibly high stakes,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing such an exciting show to Seven’s viewers.”

Seven’s CCO of entertainment programming Angus Ross expected the program to rank among de Mol’s other successes.

“John de Mol has developed some of the most original, successful and impactful formats in television history,” he said.

“The gameplay, strategy, emotion, and drama – set in a beautiful, remote location – will make Million Dollar Island one of the must-watch TV shows of 2023.”