Seven Queensland screen businesses to share in $3m enterprise funding

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Screen Queensland has awarded seven local businesses $3 million to help them expand over the next three years.

The screen businesses, which will each receive between $100,000 and $150,000 per year for three years through the agency’s Business Enterprise fund, are: