SFF names new head of programs, head of industry and special programs

Sydney Film Festival (SFF) has promoted Justin Martyniuk and Lisa Kitching to head of programs and head of industry and special programs, respectively.

Originally from South Australia, Martyniuk began his career at the Adelaide Film Festival before joining SFF in 2018, where he has since become a core member of the programming team. He replaces Jenny Neighbour, who announced her departure at this year’s event after 35 years of service.

Kitching, who has served as the festival’s guest and industry manager for more than a decade, steps into the newly created role of head of industry and special programs, where she will spearhead the SFF’s industry engagement and special projects and seek to strengthen the festival’s industry connections to broaden its influence across Australia’s screen sector. Her position includes overseeing the Travelling Film Festival and enhancing its presence.

SFF director Nashen Moodley was excited to see Martyniuk and Kitching take on new responsibilities within the organisation.

“After an extensive search for our new head of programs, we’re delighted to appoint Justin Martyniuk from within our ranks,” he said.

“Working with him for many years already, I can attest to his fastidiousness, passion, and creativity. The festival, and our audiences, are fortunate to have him play a key role in delivering the next Sydney Film Festival and beyond. Likewise, I’m pleased to recognise the dedication of Lisa Kitching, who has worked extensively across the festival and the wider industry for many years, by appointing her to the newly created role of head of industry and special projects.”