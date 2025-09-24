SGO launches Mistika 11

SGO has launched Mistika 11, an upgrade for Mistika Ultima and Mistika Boutique that adds ‘The Gallery’, a user interface designed to streamline media navigation, grading and management.

The Gallery aims to speed up colourists’ workflows, with features including rapid clip navigation and preset creation.

“With Mistika 11, we wanted to give our users of Mistika Boutique and Ultima a more natural and flexible way of working. The Gallery unifies navigation and grading tools, helping industry professionals move faster through their projects while keeping full creative control,” said SGO creative solutions architect Adrián González.

“Mistika 11 has been thoughtfully designed with one goal in mind – to give colourists and industry professionals the power to create with freedom in a simpler and more intuitive way. It’s not just the look and feel of an interface, but expanding what’s beyond possible for the artists.”

Key features of The Gallery:

Unlimited Galleries – Create and manage as many galleries as you want. Customise each one independently to work with external projects, media folders, or internal presets.

– Create and manage as many galleries as you want. Customise each one independently to work with external projects, media folders, or internal presets. Multi-Directional Drag and Drop – Move, apply, and manage effects or snapshots in any direction.

– Move, apply, and manage effects or snapshots in any direction. Family Mode – Maintain visual consistency across entire projects with smart grouping of related shots.

– Maintain visual consistency across entire projects with smart grouping of related shots. Advanced Filtering – Sort and view your clips by format, clip name and source timecode from the Timeline or Gallery interface.

– Sort and view your clips by format, clip name and source timecode from the Timeline or Gallery interface. Storyboard (VFX Management) – Copy and paste effects or entire FX stacks between looks.

The update also sees the old Gangs system replaced with an Albums feature, which offers clip-level organisation with tag-based searchability.

Mistika 11 also now comes with native support for Apple Silicon processors, including the M1, M2, M3 and M4 families.

You can try Mistika 11 for free.