Shadowbox Studios primed to take over development of Yatala screen studio on the Gold Coast

The City of Gold Coast will begin negotiating with Shadowbox Studios about developing and operating the Yatala screen studio after the US-based company was named the preferred proponent for the site.

Founded in 2017, Shadowbox Studios, formerly Blackhall Studios, operates soundstage campuses in Atlanta and the United Kingdom, with further active developments in the Atlanta, London, and Los Angeles metro areas.

The Gold Coast proposal features the construction of up to 10 sound stages, workshops, office spaces, a backlot, and training facilities, on a 22ha site at 396 Stanmore Road.

Phase one includes up to six sound stages, a workshop, an office building, a backlot, and an outdoor filming space expected to be operational in 2028. A second phase, to be undertaken in response to market demand, may include an additional 4 sound stages, a workshop, and office space.

The City of Gold Coast estimates the new film studio could contribute approximately $195 million towards the economy each year once complete, with 1000 jobs to be generated during construction and 3400 direct and indirect jobs once both phases are operational.

The announcement comes after the City of Gold Coast met with 76 national and international film studio developers and operators from Australia, the US, Canada, and the UK as part of an expression of interest process.

The arrangement with Shoadowbox Studios will comprise a development and long-term operational lease.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the new facility would cement the city’s position “as one of the most sought-after filming destinations in Australia”.

“It is vital we work to support the continued growth of the screen industry, creating jobs for our families and boosting our regional and visitor economies,” he said.

“Here on the Gold Coast, we have put in the hard yards to make our city a place filmmakers want to come to while also supporting and growing local skills. This is the game-changer we needed.”

The development of the Gold Coast studio is part of the next phase of growth for Shadowbox, which received a US$500 million investment from tech company Silver Lake in 2022.

CEO Peter Rumbold said he was excited to make the vision for the Yatala screen studio a reality.

“We are thrilled to expand the footprint of Shadowbox Studios’ premier production facilities to the Gold Coast,” he said.

“As the local screen industry continues to grow, Shadowbox looks forward to hosting first-class film and television productions and fostering substantial job creation for the region through our studio-run, industry-certified crew training program.”