For a guy who grew up thinking only of Australian Rules football, it’s almost an accident that Shane Warne became the greatest cricketer of a generation, and one of the greats of all time.

David Alrich, Jon Carey and Jackie Munro’s Shane celebrates the life and career of one of Australia’s most iconic sports personalities, and features interviews with Lord Ian Botham, Sachin Tendulkar, Allan Border, Mark Taylor, Isa Guha, Ian Chappell, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Shane and his family.

Mastering the difficult art of spin bowling after being kicked out of football for not being a good enough player proved a pivotal choice for 19-year-old Shane – declared unfit and fat, he transformed himself. When success came, so did fame and adulation, money, and prestige but a betting scandal, drugs scandal, and affairs that cost him his marriage, threatened his career. From the lows of a 12 month ban he rebuilt his cricket, his career, and his reputation.

Shane, produced by Andrew Berg, Brendan Dahill, Sam Griffin and Lindy Dobson, will screen in cinemas via Madman from January 6, before moving onto Amazon Prime Video January 25.

The documentary is an Australian-UK co-production from EQ Media, Amazon Prime Video, Eclipse entertainment and Gospel. Principal production investment via Screen Australia.