‘Sharko’ (Trailer)

Sharko is a documentary about the making of rugby league legend Mark Graham – the hustle, the sacrifices, the glory – told through the eyes of his filmmaker son, Luke Graham.

As Luke reflects on his father’s life, the only New Zealander to be inducted to the Australia’s National Rugby League Hall of Fame, a game changer and ‘shark’ among men, he reveals the pain of not knowing his father and being his biggest fan all at once.

Through archival footage of the Graham family and years of Mark’s awarded career, as well as recreations, Sharko explores the hard truths of overcoming generational trauma, the ongoing impacts of toxic hyper-masculinity, and the sport that creates a nationwide community.

Writer/director Luke Graham was the producer alongside Jonathan Page and Kylie Pascoe, with Jonathan Shteinman as the executive producer.

The project received principal production funding from Screen Australia, and was developed and produced with investment from Gladstone Regional Council, Regional Arts Australia, Regional Arts Fund, Capricorn Film Festival, and Screen Queensland.

Upcoming Q&A Screening Dates and Locations:

· March 29 @ Avoca Beach Theatre, Central Coast. Hosted by Steve Allan and David Fairleigh.

· April 2 @ Strand Caloundra, Sunshine Coast. Hosted by Tony Durkin, with special guests.

· April 4 @ The Backlot, Perth. Hosted by Bruce Welsh and WA NRL with intro by Luke Graham.

· April 9 @ Roseville Cinemas, Sydney. Hosted by Dean Ritchie and Jono Farr.

· April 11 @ Five Star Cinemas, Brisbane. Hosted by Jason Dasey.

Sharko will be available digitally in New Zealand and Australia from April 21.