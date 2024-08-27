‘Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey’ (Trailer)

In Shaun Micallef’s Origin Odyssey, Shaun Micallef travels overseas with popular Australian comedians Aaron Chen, Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, Lizzy Hoo, Dilruk Jayasinha, Nina Oyama and Arj Barker.

The host helps his guests explore parts of their heritage that have remained a mystery until now through a mix of conversation, immersive experience, and observational humour.

The six-part series, developed and produced by Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay Entertainment company), in association with SBS, premieres Tuesday, September 24 on SBS and SBS On Demand.