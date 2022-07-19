Former Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia head of television Shaun Murphy has launched a production company with the backing of private equity group, Balance Vector.

Headquartered in Sydney, Big Owl Pictures will develop and produce all genres of unscripted content, as well as select scripted and film projects for domestic platforms and the international marketplace.

Murphy brings more than 20 years’ experience as a senior executive in content production and broadcasting to the venture, including a three-year tenure as executive producer at Shine Australia and six years as head of television at Warner Bros Australia, where he was responsible for executing The Masked Singer, The Bachelor, First Dates, Who Do You Think You Are, Back In Time For Dinner, Celebrity Apprentice, The Bachelorette, Little Big Shots, Dancing With The Stars, and many more.

He also executive produced Australia’s Next Top Model, Dying For Everest, Coolfuel Roadtrip, and produced the Emmy-nominated Crips & Bloods: Made In America.

Steve Luczo.

Now set to take on the roles of executive producer and CEO, Murphy said Big Owl “would look at everything as a story that can be built into something magnificent”.

“Our strategic partnership with Balance Vector, led by the phenomenal Steve Luczo, gives us access to a vast array of content ideas to explore across sport, property, communications, tech, and talent.”

Luczo, Balance Vector founder and former chairman and CEO of Seagate Technology, will act as a senior advisor to the company, having previously worked with Murphy on Crips & Bloods: Made In America, as well as Jason Pollock’s 2008 documentary The Youngest Candidate.

He said he was excited to work with the best producers and link with the best global partners to bring Big Owl Pictures to life.

“Shaun is a world-class content creator and leader, with his teams known for executing to the highest of quality,” he said.

“Having worked on content previously with Shaun and seeing him and his teams supercharge so many of the world’s great formats, we’re excited to see the team grow its slate and be part of the Big Owl adventure.”

Big Owl Pictures will announce its executive team and new projects in the coming months.