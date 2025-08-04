‘Shipwreck Hunters Australia’ (Season 2 Trailer)

The second season of Shipwreck Hunters Australia, a co-production between VAM Media, Terra Australis Productions and Barking Mad Productions, will premiere on Disney+ August 27.



The series follows the team, Ryan Chatfield, Johnny Debnam, Nush Freedman, Andre Rerekura, and Ash Sutton, on a new set of high-stakes missions to uncover long-lost treasures buried beneath the sea.



With support from maritime archaeologists at the Western Australian Museum, the crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking locations along Western Australia’s ‘Treasure Coast’.



Shipwreck Hunters Australia is financed in association with Screenwest, Lotterywest, the Western Australian Regional Screen Fund and Tourism Western Australia, with expert assistance from the Western Australian Museum. The series was also developed with the assistance of Screen Australia, Screenwest and Lotterywest.



The series is directed and produced by VAM Media’s Brendan Hutchens, together with series producer Russell Vines and executive producer Steve Bibb.