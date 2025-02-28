Should Screen Australia’s $500,000 grant threshold be raised?

·
BusinessFundingProduction
·

Screen Australia is currently mulling over the results of its comprehensive screen industry survey, including feedback on whether the $500,000 threshold that determines whether its funding is in the form of a grant or direct equity investment should be changed.

The $500,000 mark was originally set just over a decade ago in 2014 in the wake of the ...