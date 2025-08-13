Shudder joins Foxtel Group, Apple TV+ for SPA’s Pitch on Demand

Insights from AMC’s horror and thriller streaming service Shudder will form part of Screen Producers Australia’s (SPA) Pitch on Demand initiative for the first time this month.

IFC Entertainment acquisitions and productions coordinator Jenny Ezell, who works across Shudder, IFC, and RLJ Entertainment, will join Foxtel Group head of unscripted originals Howard Myers-Rifai and Apple TV+ senior commissioner for international originals Oliver Jones for the fifth iteration of the initiative.

Ezell will brief SPA members working in the thriller, horror, and supernatural genres; Jones, a former participant, will discuss what he wants to see from registrants to add to the extensive library already available on Apple TV+, ranging from comedies, unscripted drama, to animation; and Myers-Rifai, representing the Foxtel Group for the first time, is set to focus on discovering original unscripted projects through the program.

Myers-Rifai, who leads a team working across Foxtel channels and Binge, said he was looking forward to hearing some creative, different, and inspiring pitches from a “diverse range of our brilliant local producers”.

“I am delighted to be joining this year’s Pitch on Demand and honoured to be the first standalone Unscripted commissioner invited to take part,” he said.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the organisation was pleased to welcome back Apple TV+ and Foxtel Group for the fifth edition, and equally excited to have Shudder join for the first time.

“Their participation signals these businesses’ appetite for bold, original Australian stories across a range of genres and platforms.

“This initiative continues to foster invaluable connections between SPA members and leading commissioners, helping to create real opportunities for local projects to reach both Australian and global audiences.”

Webinar details are as follows:

Foxtel Group

Date: Monday, 25 Aug 2025

Time: 10-10.30 AEST

REGISTER HERE

Shudder

Date: Tuesday, 26 Aug 2025

Time: 10-10.30 AEST

REGISTER HERE

Apple TV+

Date: Wednesday, 27 Aug 2025

Time: 10-10.30 AEST

REGISTER HERE