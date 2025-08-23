Simón Mesa Soto’s ‘A Poet’ awarded $140,000 MIFF Bright Horizons Prize as James J. Robinson named Best Australian Director

An absurdist tale of a failed poet and his young protégé has been named this year’s Bright Horizons winner at tonight’s Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Awards in Melbourne.

Simón Mesa Soto’s A Poet stars Ubeimar Rios as ageing and increasingly erratic poet Oscar Restrepo, who forms an unlikely bond with a talented young woman (Rebeca Andrade), leading to a mentorship that blooms into something beautiful and dangerous.

The film, which was awarded the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at Cannes this year, is the second feature from the Colombian director, following his 2021 debut Amparo.

In awarding the $140,000 cash prize, the Bright Horizons jury of Charlotte Wells (president), Tamala, Alex Ross Perry, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Col Needham, Nam Le, and Caitlin Yeo said the film’s “balancing act of unflinching character study and social satire marks Simón Mesa Soto as a vital voice in contemporary Latin American cinema”.

“A tragicomic satire and microcosm of melancholy and irreverence, A Poet depicts Óscar, a failed poet turned reluctant mentor, drifting between aspiration and self-destruction,” they said.

‘The film is a biting fable of art as both an inescapable burden and a personal compass, breaking convention through its refreshingly brisk pace, unpretentious use of 16mm cinematography, deadpan performances by a mostly first-timer cast, and pared-back jazzy score.”

Australian-Filipino filmmaker James J. Robinson, whose debut feature First Light was also up for the Bright Horizons prize, received the Blackmagic Design Best Australian Director Award, taking home $50,000 cash prize and a fully kitted URSA Cine 12K camera valued at $27,500.

Filmed in the Philippines in the first half of last year, the Australian-Filipino co-production stars Ruby Ruiz as an elderly nun forced to confront the muddied ethics of an institution she dedicated her life to following the death of a construction worker.

The jury described First Light as a “moving and powerful meditation on faith, institutional corruption, and moral awakening”.

“The film is anchored by a pitch-perfect performance from Ruby Ruiz and a sensorial mise en scène, inviting the audience into the spiritual grandeur of the landscape and the sacred intimacy of the convent to interrogate, alongside Sister Yolanda, not only the crime at hand, but also the Catholic Church and modern society itself,” they said.

James J. Robinson (Image; Dijana-Risteska)

“As the first Australia–Philippines co-production to debut at MIFF, First Light not only showcases Robinson’s promise as a cineaste but also marks a noteworthy milestone in cross-cultural cinema.”

This week, Robinson told IF it was “such an honour’ to be considered for the Bright Horizons Award.

“I already had so many of the [other nominated] films on my radar after Cannes,” he said.

“To be nominated alongside them is a really beautiful and special feeling.”

Also recognised was The Fix-It-Man And The Fix-It-Wooman art director, Yarrenyty Arltere Artists, who were awarded the second Uncle Jack Charles Award, designed to honour an outstanding Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander screen creative whose work features in the 2025 festival.

The jury of Reko Rennie, Jub Clerc, and April Phillips said the short film was a “culmination of community collaboration, innovation, artistic skills, and self-determined storytelling at Yarrenyty Arltere Artists”.

The Fix-It-Man And The Fix-It-Wooman

“How energising to see these soft sculptures come to life on the bright light, big city dance floor,” the trio said.

‘The romantic scenes were both hilarious and sincere, and the combination of digital and handmade process felt rich and unique to the convention of animation. We can’t wait to see more from the creative team in the future.”

Of the other major winners, this year’s Intrepid Audience Award went to MIFF Premiere Fund-supported Careless, in which director Sue Thomson examines elderly people’s fight to grow old their way; and Sarah Winkenstette’s Greetings From Mars won the $10,000 MIFF Schools Youth Jury Award.

The MIFF Awards precede the end of the 73rd edition’s in-person program tomorrow, while MIFF Online runs until Sunday, August 31.

Reflecting on this year’s event, MIFF artistic director Al Cossar said it had been “incredible” to see Melbourne come alive with film over the past couple of weeks.

“MIFF is always an emphatic celebration of cinema across the city, and this year felt extra special – the hum of sold-out theatres, excited audiences, and immense appreciation for so many extraordinary filmmakers attending from around the world has made the 2025 Melbourne International Film Festival one of our all-time seasons,” he said.

2025 MIFF AWARD WINNERS

Bright Horizons Award supported by VicScreen

A Poet directed by Simón Mesa Soto

Blackmagic Design Best Australian Director Award

James J. Robinson, First Light

The Uncle Jack Charles Award in collaboration with Kearney Group

Yarrenyty Arltere Artists, The Fix-It-Man and the Fix-It-Wooman, short film – art

direction

Intrepid Audience Award

Careless directed by Sue Thomson

MIFF Schools Youth Jury Award presented by Collarts

Greetings From Mars directed by Sarah Winkenstette