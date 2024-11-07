‘Sirens’ (Trailer)

Coming-of-age online drama series Sirens follows Faye and her best friend Anna as they arrive at Shallow Rock Lake for their ‘schoolies’ trip, where Faye is intrigued by the possibility of romance. But when their games go too far, and a local boy is left injured, Faye must decide who can be trusted in order to escape with her innocence.

The cast includes Cato Ayyar, Julia Gardell, JK Kazzi, and Jack Crumlin.

Written and directed by Orla Doyle, the 7 x 10-minute was produced and shot by a female-led creative team including Kaitlyn McMurtry serving as producer and Rachel Gammel as cinematographer. Filming took place across the NSW Great Lakes Region.

Sirens is available to view on ABC iview.