Led by The Bold Type star Aisha Dee, Sissy centres on Cecilia (aka Sissy), a successful social media influencer living the dream, until she runs into her ex-teenage best friend. Invited away on a bachelorette weekend, Sissy is stuck in a remote cabin with her high school bully…and a taste for revenge.

Written and directed by Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes, the film will make its world premiere at SXSW in the Midnighters section March 11.

Starring alongside Dee are Lucy Barrett, Yerin Ha, Daniel Monks, Barlow and Emily De Margheriti.

The film is produced by Lisa Shaunessy and Bec Janek for Arcadia, who will also distribute the film in local cinemas Halloween this year. Producing alongside is John De Margheriti of DEMS Entertainment, The Academy of Interactive Entertainment and Jason Taylor for Freedom Films.

Alexandra Burke, Vicki De Margheriti, William Day Frank, Barlow, Senes, Anna Dadic, Jacqueline Kerwick, Seth Larney, Mathieu Van De Velde and Clement Dunn are executive producers.

Filmed in Canberra, and produced at Film Plus, the film has received production funding from Screen Canberra, Screen Australia, the Academy of Interactive Entertainment, ACT Film One Investors, Freedom Films, Mind the Gap and Arcadia.