Six more creators join Future Vision line-up as program for open day revealed

Six more Aussie creators have joined the line-up for this month’s Future Vision Summit in Melbourne, with Australians in Film (AiF) revealing further details of the public sessions.

Danny Philippou, co-writer and co-director of global horror hits Talk to Me and Bring Her Back, will appear alongside Tig Terera (Swift Street) and Catherine Smyth McMullen (The Sandman) for the Future Voices and Disruptors panel on Monday, July 14, which is open to all.

The program for the day includes in-depth conversations with previously announced international guests Richard Gadd (moderated by Tony Ayres), Sally Wainwright (moderated by Penny Smallacombe), and Soo Hugh (moderated by Corrie Chen. Gadd and Hugh will also appear alongside Harriet Dyer (Colin From Accounts) in ‘Passion Project to Global Hit’, and Asher Keddie (Strife), Imogen Banks (Fake), and Bruna Papandrea (9 Perfect Strangers) will take part in a Fireside Chat.

The new speakers for the closed programming across Tuesday and Wednesday are Deadloch creators Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, Michael Lucas (The Newsreader), Vanessa Gazy (Echoes), and Nicholas Verso (Invisible Boys).

Presented by AiF, in association with partners Screen Australia and VicScreen, the sophomore edition carries the theme ‘Optimism’.

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie said the event was a “one-of-a-kind incubator for Australian screen talent looking to attract international audiences and creative investment”.

“Our 2025 lineup brings together boldly innovative creative leaders who are shaping the future of Australian television on world screens,” he said.

Future Vision will be held July 14-16 at ACMI in Melbourne with support from The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand, Netflix and Stan. Tickets are available here for the open day.