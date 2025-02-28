‘Skin in the Game’ (Trailer)

Southern Pictures’ Skin in the Game is a documentary that follows proud Gamilaroi and Dunghutti woman Marlee Silva as she investigates the positive power of rugby to shape Australia: where we’ve been, how far we’ve come, and where we need to go.

The daughter of all-time great Rod “Rocket” Silva, the rising sports commentator knows the power of rugby league to transform lives – but also knows that it can hold a mirror to some ugly truths, especially when it comes to women and violence.

Against a rising tide of domestic and family violence in Australia, where one woman a week is killed by a current or former partner, and one in four experiences violence at the hands of someone they know1, Silva examines what the sport she loves can do to be part of the solution.

Skin in the Game features contributions from players, their fans and families, as well as former player and coach Phil Gould, NRL superstar Nicho Hynes, NRL Chairman Peter V’landys, NRLW player Lavinia Gould, former chair of the West Tigers Rugby League Club Marina Go, and the elder Silva.

Silva wrote the film with director Dena Curtis and executive produces with Laurie Critchley and Georgia Woodward.

Skin in the Game will premiere Sunday, March 23 at 8.30pm on NITV, SBS, and SBS on Demand.