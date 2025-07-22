Sky announces acquisition of Discovery NZ for $1

Sky New Zealand has today announced the acquisition of Discovery NZ from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) subsidiary, Discovery Networks Asia Pacific, for $1.

Expected to be completed on August 1, the cash-free, debt-free transaction encompasses Discovery NZ’s key assets, including its broadcast-video-on-demand (BVOD) streaming platform ThreeNow, the free-to-air linear channel Three, and a portfolio of other linear and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels operating within New Zealand.

Sky anticipates the acquisition will deliver an annualised revenue uplift of approximately NZD$95 million, with roughly 25 per cent of this projected to come from digital sources. The company aims to integrate ThreeNow, a BVOD platform that has recorded 12 consecutive quarters of viewership growth, to grow its existing digital audience, and estimates the move will increase its combined total linear television advertising revenue share to about 35 per cent and total digital television advertising revenue share to about 24 per cent.

Sky’s chief executive Sophie Moloney said the acquisition was a “compelling opportunity” for Sky that directly supported the company’s ambition to be New Zealand’s “most engaging and essential media company”.

“It positions us to scale faster, accelerates our growth, and further diversifies our revenue streams, particularly in advertising and digital,” she said.

“We are acquiring a business with complementary operations that is a strong strategic fit for Sky, in an accretive way for our shareholders.”

Moloney highlighted the strategic value of ThreeNow as adding an “important missing component to Sky’s portfolio without incurring the significant brand and platform development costs and inherent revenue risks associated with building a BVOD service ourselves”.

“The combined portfolio will give Sky significantly increased scale, diversity and mass reach that will unlock more opportunities in advertising and maximise the return on our investments in content through a strengthened, multi-platform approach.”

As per the NZX announcement, Discovery NZ’s balance sheet will be clear of certain long-term obligations, including property leases and content commitments upon the deal’s completion. It will include assets such as the ThreeNow platform and a portfolio of content rights, structured to enable positive underlying free cash flow from year one.

Warner Bros Discovery ANZ managing director Michael Brooks said the acquisition was a fantastic outcome for WBD and Sky.

“The continued challenges faced by the New Zealand media industry are well documented, and over the past 12 months, the Discovery NZ team has worked to deliver a new, more sustainable business model following a significant restructure in 2024,” he said.

“While this business is not commercially viable as a standalone asset in WBD’s New Zealand portfolio, we see the value Three and ThreeNow can bring to Sky’s existing offering of complementary assets.”

As part of the agreement, there will be the provision of transitional services by WBD on commercial terms for 12 months post-completion and a contribution towards integration costs (net integration costs for Sky are expected to be approximately NZD$6.5 million). Juliet Peterson, vice president, head of networks, will continue to lead the Discovery NZ business, reporting directly to Moloney.