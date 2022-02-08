Sales agent WaZabi has closed a slew of deals for writer-director Kurt Martin’s debut feature Moon Rock For Monday, including with Cinedigm for distribution in the US.

The AACTA-nominated indie film has also sold to German-speaking Europe via Landfilm, South Korea and Japan with Youngjin Creative, Latin America via Encripta and Media4Fun in Poland.

Moon Rock For Monday, produced by Lunar Pictures’ Jim Robison, stars Ashlyn Louden-Gamble and George Pullar.

The coming-of-age road film follows Louden-Gamble’s Monday, a terminally ill nine-year-old who is home schooled with little contact with the outside world. Monday’s imagination is captured by the Moon Rock (Uluru) which she believes will heal her and desires to travel to the middle of Australia to find it.

By a twist of fate she becomes caught up in a police chase involving teenager Tyler (Pullar), a street kid with a massive heart. Tyler uses Monday to evade the police, but despite the circumstances they soon form a friendship. They decide to go on the run and take a road trip to the Northern Territory to find the Moon Rock.

The film screened at Adelaide Film Festival and CinefestOz in Australia, as well as Kino in Poland, the Zurich Film Festival as well as festivals in Norway and Ireland in addition to the Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival in South Korea and the Beijing International Film Festival.

“After a successful release in its home country of Australia, we are excited that this charming film will be shared in North America and beyond” said WaZabi co-president Anick Poirier.

Martin is currently in the early stages of casting for his follow up feature, a very different film: psychological thriller The Walrus & The Oyster. Set in the US, it follows a mother who, after losing her son to cancer, discovers a strange ‘creature’ growing in her house. That creature soon encourages to kidnap another person’s child to replace her son.

Lunar Pictures will produce once and again, and Monster Pictures will distribute theatrically in Australia and New Zealand. The film recently received its provisional certificate for the Producer Offset.

Moon Rock For Monday will be available on Foxtel Movies and Binge in March.