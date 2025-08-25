SLR Productions to work with Sinking Ship Entertainment on CGI feature ‘Monkey Base’

SLR Productions is teaming up with Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment on a new 90-minute CGI feature, which will be the first in a suite of family films to be co-produced by the companies.

Announced at this year’s Australian Children’s Content Summit (ACCS), Monkey Base is based on an SLR Original animated comedy/sci-fi adventure about Erika, a hotshot Space Academy cadet, who is destined for greatness until a spectacular graduation mishap gets her reassigned from Earth’s newest, shiniest space base to its oldest and most embarrassing, Space Base 7.

Perched on the edge of a white hole and charged with protecting Earth from wayward asteroids, SB7 is run by the freewheeling Captain Derik and his dancing crew of misfits, including an entire team of meerkats all named Fred.

But when a moon-sized piece of space junk barrels toward Earth, Erika must rally this unlikely band in a last-chance mission to save the planet… and maybe even learn to have a little fun along the way.

SLR Productions’ CEO Suzanne Ryan and Sinking Ship Entertainment’s head of co-production and international partnerships Carla de Jong will serve as Executive Producers, together with Sinking Ship Entertainment partners, Blair Powers and Matt Bishop.

They are joined by producers Yasmin Jones, of SLR Productions, and Dean Sutherland, whose concept inspired the movie. The script team includes screenwriter Joel Slack-Smith, with script editing by Michael Drake.

Design and animation will be led by Sinking Ship Entertainment, which will also handle international distribution. SLR Productions is managing Australian and New Zealand distribution.

Major support for the development of Monkey Base comes from Screen NSW, with the Australian-Canadian collaboration also supported by the Australian Children’s Television Foundation.

The project is part of an official co-production partnership between SLR and Sinking Ship Entertainment, following a meeting between the two companies at the inaugural ACCS in 2023.

Ryan, founder of the summit, described Monkey Base as a “bold and funny adventure that brings together some of the most exciting creative talent from Australia and Canada”.

“It is a story with universal appeal about courage, friendship, and finding your place in the universe, wrapped up in a wildly imaginative sci-fi comedy,” she said.

“This partnership with Sinking Ship Entertainment began at the first Australian Children’s Content Summit, so it feels fitting to announce the project here at this year’s event. With the support of Screen NSW and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, we are proud to be building a global family film franchise as an Australian Canadian co production.”

De Jong said the film was “pure space chaos in the best possible way”.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this bold new animated feature to life as an Australian–Canadian co-production,” she said.

“At its heart, the film is a celebration of friendship, resilience, and the courage to embrace your own path — all wrapped up in an irreverent, cosmic adventure. With Erika’s journey from misfit to hero, we’re blending laugh-out-loud comedy with high-stakes sci-fi in a way that we know will resonate with audiences of all ages.”

This year’s ACCS runs until August 28 in Coffs Harbour.