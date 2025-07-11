SmallHD launches Quantum 27 monitor

SmallHD has launched the Quantum 27, a 26.5-inch Quantum-Dot OLED monitor aimed at bringing post-production-grade image quality to on-set workflows.

Building on the Quantum 32, launched in 2024, the Quantum 27 offers the same display technology in a smaller chassis, designed for multi-monitor setups for DITs and in video village.

“We heard from our users that they wanted more flexibility,” says SmallHD product manager Matt Eidenbock. “The Quantum 27 offers the same incredible image quality as the Quantum 32 but in a more manageable size, making it easier to deploy multiple units and speed up decision-making on set.”

Continuing SmallHD’s partnership with Samsung Display, the monitor has Quantum-Dot OLED panels that emit narrow-spectrum RGB light, delivering uniform luminance of up to 1000nits, extending colour gamut coverage to 99 per cent of DCI-P3, and enabling a wide viewing angle of up to 60 degrees.

Given the Quantum 27 was built for on-set use, it features a handle and feet as well as a Universal 100mm VESA mount and ARCA Rail on the back for mounting. This monitor includes dials for tactile control and is about 3 kilograms lighter than the Quantum 32. Power features include 2x 2 pin LEMO power output, a USB-C power output, a USB-A power output and is compatible with either Gold Mount or V-Mount battery brackets.

Quantum Series monitors are powered by PageOS. Feature sets include exposure tools like EL Zone, Waveform, Vectorscope, and Monitor Calibration Wizard with Calman integration.

SmallHD’s next update will include new features and tools such as a simplified colour pipe user interface, new rotary control dials for improved tactile adjustment of tools and settings, a multi-view to compare multiple inputs, colour pipes, and LUTs, and wifi adapter support for wireless monitor control.

