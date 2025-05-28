‘Snatchers’ (Teaser)

Canberra-shot indie feature Snatchers, directed by husband-and-wife duo Craig Alexander and Shelly Higgs, is set to have its world premiere at London’s Raindance.

The dark comedy follows a pair of lifelong friends and hospital orderlies trying to make a quick buck in the organ-selling trade. They’re thrown a curveball when a corpse wakes up on the operating table, with comedic chaos the result.

Alexander wrote the script and also stars in the film alongside Justin Hosking and Hannah McKenzie.

The film is produced Canberra-based production company The Horse, with Alexander, Higgs, Sebastian Chan and Denai Gracie producers and Alexander, Higgs, Alexandros Ouzas executive producers.

Snatchers‘ cinematographer was Luke Patterson and editor Alexander, with music by Jay Cameron.

Ninety per cent of the crew who worked on the film are said to have come from Canberra.

Screen Inc has the Australian rights to the film, which it will release in spring.