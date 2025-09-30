‘Something I never thought I would do’: Liv Bosshard wraps directorial debut ‘The Curator’

Liv Bosshard has just finished shooting her directorial debut, indie drama The Curator.

Bosshard wrote, produced and starred in the 20-minute short, but she had not planned on being the director.

Director and cinematographer Susan Stitt was originally on board to helm the film, however due to scheduling conflicts, had to pull out close to shooting. After searching for a replacement, Stitt approached Bosshard and pushed her to take on the directing role, something Bosshard is now grateful for.

“Having her push me into it and guide me through it, like a bit of a mum, was actually really good… it was something I never thought I would do, and I loved it” she tells IF, noting it was a surprise how helpful being the writer was to her directing process.

“You have already visualised it and imagined what you want the characters to do.”

The film follows a father and his children’s journey of buying an art gallery and restoring it, exploring the intersection of joy and grief as the family navigate a loss that changes everything.

Having just returned from New York where she produced and starred in another short film, Steps, Bosshard was excited to tell a unique Aussie story shot in beautiful locations around Queensland. They included Beechmont, The Spit and Mount Tamborine, with one of Bosshart’s favourite locations on a dock at the latter, surrounded by gum trees.

“When the sun was setting there, it went all golden and it was really beautiful,” she says.

The Curator.

These picturesque locations were captured by the film’s director of photography, Beau Selwood, whose work spans films like Elvis, Aquaman, Godzilla vs Kong and Mortal Kombat.

“He was an absolute dream, he’s so involved, so collaborative. Such a genius,” Bosshard says.

The crew also featured underwater DOP Jay Button, with Jellan Merlant from Clash Studio as creative director and Blue Lagoon Pictures producing. Acting alongside Bosshard is James Carson, Rob Horton, Jarrod Gildea, David Tracey and Chelsea Glaw.

She hopes The Curator will be ready for an initial screening in December, with plans to enter it into the festival circuit after that.