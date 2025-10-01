‘Son of a Donkey’ (Trailer)

Superwog heads to Netflix with Son of Donkey. The series sees Theo leaves home, eager to embrace adulthood, when a road rage incident sends him to court-ordered therapy.

While trying to juggle a full-time job and distance himself from his chaotic family, he quickly discovers that being an adult is far more challenging than he anticipated.

Son of a Donkey is created by and stars Theodore and Nathan Saidden, and is produced by Princess Pictures.

Theodore Saidden is the director, with Mike Cowap and Antje Kulpe producers. Executive producers include Emma Fitzsimons, Elia Eliades, Theodore Saidden, Nathan Saidden, Laura Waters, and Chris Loveall.

Son Of A Donkey premieres on Netflix October 30.