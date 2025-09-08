‘Songs Inside’ wins $100K CinefestOZ Film Prize

Shalom Almond’s documentary Songs Inside continues to win acclaim on the local festival circuit, snaring CinefestOZ’s $100,000 Film Prize over the weekend.

The film follows a group of incarcerated women who sign up to learn an instrument and write their own songs as part of a music program inside Adelaide Women’s Prison, run by First Nations singer and songwriter Nancy Bates (who is also a producer of the film) .

The women – who come to the program low in confidence and self-worth – are quickly thrown into a world of creativity and blossoming self-determination. But the process also opens up deep scars around trauma and addiction, threatening a once-in-a-lifetime prison performance alongside the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

Songs Inside won the CinefestOZ prize, awarded to an Australian production, over Zak Hilditch’s latest horror We Bury The Dead, Zoe Pepper’s Birthright and Nicholas Clifford’s One More Shot.

This jury was presided over by actor and director Frances O’Connor, judging alongside Wayne Blair, Shari Sebbens, Nathalie Morris and distributor Jonathon Page.



“Choosing a winner from these four exceptional films was genuinely a challenging decision as each film brought something unique and powerful, and we deeply appreciate the filmmaking, and know how hard won any film is,” said O’Connor.

“In our discussions we kept returning to stories that can make a difference in this moment and Songs Inside, which celebrates music’s transformative power to heal and strengthen, is an emotionally powerful experience that showcases Shalom’s skillful filmmaking, beautifully weaving together the narratives of these remarkable women, and celebrating their humanity with such grace and compassion.”

The CinefestOZ prize is one of several awards Songs Inside now has to its name, including the Adelaide Film Festival documentary audience award and Sydney Film Festival’s $20,000 Documentary Australia Award.

Writer-director Almond, who produced the film with Bates, Katrina Lucas and Lauren Drewery, said the team was shocked to learn it had won.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be selected alongside such outstanding Australian films.”



“As filmmakers, the experience of making this film felt like such a gift, so we always hoped that once the film was shared with audiences, that they too would be moved by the stories of these brave and resilient women inside, who took a chance on music, maybe even hope.



“Many of the women who were involved in Songs Inside have since been released from prison. The challenges on the other side of the fence have been deeply complex for these women to navigate; from poverty, addictions, broken family relationships and inability to find housing or meaningful employment. These women have served their time and have much to offer to our communities – if we as a society can support them to do so.



“To be awarded the CinefestOZ Film Prize feels like a testament that these women’s stories and lives matter.”



Previous year’s Film Prize winners include The Moogai (2024) Shayda (2023); Of An Age (2022); Nitram (2021), H is for Happiness (2019), Jirga (2018), Ali’s Wedding (2017), Girl Asleep (2016), Putuparri and the Rainmakers (2015), and Paper Planes (2014).



O’Connor was also recognised at the evening’s Gala for her outstanding contribution to the Australian film industry and named the CinefestOZ 2025 Screen Legend.

