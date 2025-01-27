‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ continues its box office domination

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has held the top spot at the local box office for the fifth weekend in a row with the Sega game-inspired smash now grossing $27.6 million.

The Paramount film took $1.4 million over the weekend, slightly more than Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown which opened with $1.37 million on 366 screens.

That performance is slightly less than Australian-made Robbie Williams musical biopic, Better Man, which opened with $1.65 million on the Boxing Day weekend (although A Complet...